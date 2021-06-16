Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi invites world to invest in India based on country’s 5 pillars: Talent, market, capital, ecosystem, openness
india news

PM Modi invites world to invest in India based on country’s 5 pillars: Talent, market, capital, ecosystem, openness

“I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of: Talent, Market, Capital, Eco-system and, Culture of openness,” Modi said in his address, assuring that the country offers what the innovators and investors needed.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 5th edition of VivaTech 2021 via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the world to invest in India and listed what he called as the “five pillars” -- talent, market, capital, ecosystem and a culture of openness -- to do so. Modi also heaped praises for the tech and start-up sectors of the country. He made the remarks during his keynote address at the fifth edition of the VivaTech Summit on Wednesday evening.

“I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of: Talent, Market, Capital, Eco-system and, Culture of openness,” Modi said in his address, assuring that the country offers what the innovators and investors needed.

“India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. Indian tech-talent pool is famous across the world. Indian youth have given tech solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems,” he added.

Also read | India adaptable, agile even amid Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi at VivaTech

Congratulating the organisers of the event, Modi said that the platform reflected the “technological vision of France.” He also called technology and digital as the two emerging areas of close cooperation with France among the many other wide range of topics. “Many youngsters saw the French Open with great enthusiasm. One of India's tech companies, Infosys provided tech support for the tournament. Likewise, the French Company Atos is involved in a project for making the fastest supercomputer in India. Whether it is France's Capgemini or India's TCS and Wipro, our IT talent is serving companies and citizens all over the world,” Modi said.

Supporting his call for investments, Modi highlighted that the digital expansion is powered by creating a state-of-the-art public digital infrastructure in India. Mentioning that public wifi networks across the country are coming up, Modi said that 523,000km long fibre optic cables connected the 156,000 village councils in the country. “Likewise, India is working actively to nurture a culture of innovation. There are state-of-the-art innovation labs in Seven Thousand Five Hundred schools under the Atal Innovation Mission,” he added.

VivaTech, which occurs in Paris every year, is a digital and startup event in Europe, jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group. Modi was invited as a guest of honour to deliver the keynote address at the event this year, his office (PMO) had said earlier on Tuesday. He addressed the event virtually which was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi emmanuel macron investment in india
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP