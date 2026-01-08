PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss Gaza, bilateral ties

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the implementation of the Gaza peace plan on Wednesday, and the two leaders also discussed ways to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and to advance cooperation in counter-terrorism. Netanyahu, who is expected to visit India in the near future, dialled Modi to exchange New Year greetings. (PTI)

“Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead,” Modi said on social media.

“We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.”

The two leaders identified shared priorities to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership during 2026, guided by a forward-looking vision, shared democratic values and mutual trust, the readout said.

Modi and Netanyahu reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards all forms of terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to fight this menace. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, the readout said.

The two countries adopted a joint working plan to shape bilateral ties in 2026 when external affairs minister S Jaishankar visited Israel last month. The plan covers diplomacy, security, economic issues, cyber, agriculture and water.

Several Israeli ministers, including finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, visited India last year. The two sides signed a bilateral investment treaty during Smotrich’s visit and finalised the terms of reference for a free trade agreement during commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Israel in November.