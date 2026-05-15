PM Modi landed, signed key deals, left UAE — all in 2 hours | Full list of pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the United Arab Emirates on a quick two-hour stopover on Friday on his way to the India-Nordic summit and both the countries signed several key deals, including for petroleum and LPG supply.

F-16 Jet Escort, Guard Of Honour, Major Deals: Highlights Of PM Modi’s UAE Visit & Meeting With MBZ

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These deals come at a crucial time as the world grapples with global energy supply chain hit triggered by the war in West Asia, which is on a temporary halt for now.

Modi's two-hour visit to the UAE mimicked a similar short trip made by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan which lasted for a few hours earlier this year in January.

Also read: Hints by govt, caution by experts: Why this fuel price hike might just be the beginning

Full list of deals and investments signed between India and UAE during Modi's visit-

-Agreement on framework for strategic defence partnership between India and UAE

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{{^usCountry}} -Memorandum of Understanding on strategic petroleum reserves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Memorandum of Understanding on strategic petroleum reserves {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} -Agreement on supplies of Liquified Petroleum gas (LPG) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Agreement on supplies of Liquified Petroleum gas (LPG) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Memorandum of Understanding on setting up ship repair cluster in Gujarat's Vadinar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Memorandum of Understanding on setting up ship repair cluster in Gujarat's Vadinar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Investment worth $5 billion announced in Indian Infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Investment worth $5 billion announced in Indian Infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deals signed between India and the UAE are of importance particularly because of the timing of their signing. The pacts on LPG supply and petroleum reserves come at a time when the country is dealing with an energy crisis and hiked petrol and diesel prices as a direct impact of the war in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deals signed between India and the UAE are of importance particularly because of the timing of their signing. The pacts on LPG supply and petroleum reserves come at a time when the country is dealing with an energy crisis and hiked petrol and diesel prices as a direct impact of the war in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Pakistan welcomes ex-Indian Army chief's backing of ‘window for dialogue’ remark

A few days back, Modi urged the entire nation to take measure to save fuel, including switching to working from home, carpooling, and preferring public transport.

He also urged the people of India to avoid buying gold and travel abroad for about a year, and presented the appeal as of national importance and a patriotic duty.

Just days after PM's appeal, oil companies in India raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 each on Friday, May 15.

India is also the world's second-largest importer of LPG, making the country rely heavily on global supply of the fuel for domestic needs. Just weeks after the war in West Asia erupted after the US, backed by Israel, attacked Iran on February 28, India saw a major hit in its LPG supply after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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