Pakistan welcomes ex-Indian Army chief's backing of ‘window for dialogue’ remark

"The voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development. We hope that sanity will prevail in India.... We, of course, will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India," Andrabi said in response, according to a PTI report.

In a press conference, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that he saw the calls for for dialogue within India as a “positive development”, but added that it remains to be seen if there is any “official reaction” to those remarks.

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed former Army chief Gen MM Naravane's backing of a remark made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale's, in which he said that the window for dialogue between India and Pakistan should always be open.

Andrabi said constructive partnerships and sincere talks are key to ensuring peace, security and shared prosperity in the region. He was asked about Indian Army chief Gen (retd) Manoj Naravane backing RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement.

Asked about reports of back-channel communication between the two sides, Andrabi declined to comment.

"About track two or back channel – well, I am not aware of that and do not wish to comment on those. If I were to comment, there would be no back channel. Back channel or track II, the name is self-explanatory," he said.

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Reiterating Pakistan’s position, Andrabi said Islamabad believes "constructive partnerships and sincere dialogue are essential to advancing peace, security, and shared prosperity for all."

"We remain firmly committed to the principles of diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and meaningful international engagement as the pathway toward regional stability and global harmony," he added.

Responding to another question, Andrabi said Pakistani troops along the Line of Control remained alert against "any misadventure, any firing, any violation of the ceasefire."

"We remain engaged. We remain hopeful. Injecting momentum into the peace process is primarily the prerogative of the two principal interlocutors. Pakistan, on its part, remains engaged," he said.

What did MM Naravane say? On Thursday, RSS leader Hosabale's call for a “window of a dialogue” received an endorsement by former Army chief Gen MM Naravane.

“One thing is very clear, and we have always maintained this: whatever differences exist between two countries should always be resolved through discussion and dialogue. However, that does not mean we cannot use military force if necessary. India is a country that believes in speaking the language of peace, but if the need arises, we will not hesitate to use our strength and capabilities as well,” former Army chief Gen MM Naravane said.

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His remarks came days after Hosabale in a PTI interview pointed to the need to “engage in dialogue” with Pakistan. “...If Pakistan is like a pinprick trying to create incidents like Pulwama, etc., we have to answer appropriately according to the situation because the security and self-respect of a country and nation have to be protected, and the government of the day should take note of it and take care of it,” Hosabale saidw on Tuesday.