PM Modi lands in Greece's Athens for one-day trip after BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Greece capital Athens on Friday for a day at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after concluding the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg. PM Modi being received in Greece's Athens on Friday. (ANI)

Visuals showed the Indian diaspora waiting to welcome the prime minister with posters and dancing to the beats of patriotic songs.

Modi had earlier said in his departure statement that his visit to Greece – the first by an Indian premier in 40 years – is set to open a “new chapter in our multifaceted relationship”.

“This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” he said.

“I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifaceted relationship,” he added.

Contacts between the Indian and Greek civilisations date back over two millennia, and ties between the two sides in modern times have been “strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism,” he said.

On partnership in different sectors, he noted “Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have brought the two countries closer.”

Following a ceremonial welcome in Athens, Modi will visit the tomb of the unknown soldier and hold restricted and delegation-level talks with Mitsotakis. Both leaders will also address a business meeting and Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora.