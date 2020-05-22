e-paper
PM Modi lands in Odisha, takes off for aerial survey to assess 4 Cyclone Amphan-hit districts

PM Modi lands in Odisha, takes off for aerial survey to assess 4 Cyclone Amphan-hit districts

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, DGP Anhay and others senior government officials at the airport.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 16:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi being recieved by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport .
PM Modi being recieved by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport .(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan and undertake an aerial survey of four Odisha districts battered by the severe cyclonic storm.

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, DGP Anhay and others senior government officials at the airport.

The political leaders strictly maintained social distancing guidelines at the airport amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | In PM Modi’s aerial survey of cyclone-hit Bengal, CM Mamata a co-traveller

PM Modi accompanied by the Odisha governor and the chief minister left immediately for the aerial survey by a special air force helicopter.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to fly over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore adjoining West Bengal. These are the districts which bore the brunt of the severe cyclonic storm in Odisha earlier this week.

Union ministers Pradhan and Sarangi flew in a separate chopper for the aerial survey.

After his return from the aerial survey, PM Modi is scheduled to review the cyclone situation and measures taken for restoration and relief work in the affected areas.

Cyclone Amphan, which barelled past the Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused untold damage to houses, power infrastructure, standing agricultural crops and the horticultural sector in four coastal districts and parts of northern Mayurbhanj.

The Prime Minister is expected to conduct the aerial survey for over one hour.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and also announced Central aid of Rs 1000 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in Cyclone Amphan-hit districts of Bengal.

