PM Modi inspected the parade at the rally(ANI/Twitter)
PM Modi lauds NCC's role in serving society during Covid-19 pandemic

  • PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the rally of NCC at Cariappa ground in Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and said that it helped in many natural calamities, including the coronavirus pandemic.

"Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the corona period, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country. It is commendable," PM Modi said.

He said that NCC can play an important role in adding discipline in the society. "During the parade on 26th January, you have displayed some brilliant performances and made the nation proud. We have witnessed that disciplined countries dominate across the world, and in India , NCC can play a pivotal role in adding discipline in social life," he added.

PM Modi said that with the help of the NCC, Naxalism today exists in just a few districts of the nation.

"Naxalism today exists in just a few districts in the country and several people have left practicing it and are contributing to development in the country," he added.

PM Modi said that the government has tried to widen the role of the NCC, adding that it's participation in commanding India's borders - both land and sea - is being increased.

"Last year, on 15th August, it was announced that near coastal and border areas, new responsibility will be given to NCC in 175 districts of the country. For this, the Army, Navy and Air Force is training 1 lakh NCC cadets. One-third of these are our girl cadets," he added.

PM Modi also said that the government has increased the number of firing simulators from 1 to 98--nearly 100.

"The number of micro-light flight simulators, too, has been increased from 5 to 48 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60. These modern simulators will improve the training qualities of NCC," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the NCC has seen a 35% increase in girl cadets, adding that every front of India's defence forces are being opened for females. "India's strong daughters are ready to battle it out against the enemies. India needs your bravery," he added.

Remembering the 1971 war, PM Modi said that the soldiers had won a strategic and decisive battle in Longewala.

"In that war against Pakistan, India had defeated the enemy on the borders. Pakistan's innumerable soldiers had surrendered to India. This year, we are completing 50 years of this war," he added.

Stressing on the fact that the NCC digital platform already has over 20,000 cadets, PM Modi said that these cadets have started sharing their experiences and ideas. "I hope all of you would use this platform even more," he added.

Portraying India's strengthening friendship with middle-east countries, PM Modi said, "India has received 3 more Rafales from France. They have the ability to refuel mid-air, which has been done by India's friend UAE, helped by Greece and Saudi Arabia."

PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the rally of NCC at Cariappa ground in Delhi. He also inspected the parade at the rally and felicitated the NCC Cadets. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occassion.

The NCC is a youth wing of India's armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948.

