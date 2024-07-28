 'Success even more special as...': PM Modi hails Manu Bhaker's historic medal at Paris Olympics | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Success even more special as...': PM Modi hails Manu Bhaker's historic medal at Paris Olympics

ByHT News Desk
Jul 28, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by clinching a bronze medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded shooter Manu Bhaker, who clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

“A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!,” Modi posted on X.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live updates

Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games.

India had last won medals at the 2012 London Olympics when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Manu Bhaker holds India flag after winning bronze in the 10m air pistol event in Paris.(REUTERS)
Manu Bhaker holds India flag after winning bronze in the 10m air pistol event in Paris.(REUTERS)

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

In the Tokyo Games in 2021, Bhaker had lost out on qualification by just two points after her pistol had malfunctioned. 

On the opening day, Bhaker had finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

News / India News / 'Success even more special as...': PM Modi hails Manu Bhaker's historic medal at Paris Olympics
