PM Modi launches 9,000-crore projects in Mizoram, calls northeast India’s growth engine

Aizawl: The Northeast had earlier suffered heavily due to “vote bank” politics, but due to the efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre over the last 11 years, the “region has now become the country’s growth engine,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while laying the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Mizoram. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Aizawl Bypass Road (45 km) on the western side, and the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. (DD/ANI Video Grab)

Modi, whose first scheduled destination in Mizoram was Aizawl’s Sipai Lammual, could not reach due to bad weather and addressed the gathering via video from Lengpui Airport, around 20 kilometres from Aizawl.

On Saturday, Modi inaugurated the Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road, the Khankawn–Rongura Road, and a 30 TMTPA Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Mualkhang. He also inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line — the Bairabi–Sairang railway line — along with the Sairang railway station, and flagged off three long-distance train services, including the Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Aizawl Bypass Road (45 km) on the western side, and the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road.

The Chhimtuipui River Bridge project, under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework, is expected to improve connectivity to Mizoram’s southern districts of Lunglei, Siaha, and Lawngtlai, significantly reducing travel time from the southern districts to Aizawl.

“Those who were earlier neglected at the forefront, those marginalised are the mainstream. For the past 11 years, we worked for the development of the Northeast, now the region has become the growth engine of India,” Modi said.

Laying the foundation stone for the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall to promote sports development in the state, Modi said, “Mizoram is blessed with talents, Mizoram is producing champions in football. Our national sports policy is benefiting the youths of Mizoram. Under Khelo India, modern sports infrastructure will be developed in Mizoram. National sport policy Khelo India, Khelo Niti will open new opportunities for youths of Mizoram.”

On the new GST rates, he said the reforms have lowered taxes on many products, which will make life easier for the masses. “The GST reforms made by the government is benefitted by the poor. Soaps, which were charged 27% GST, are now lowered to 5%,” Modi said.

He added that under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, healthcare has been made accessible to all Indians. “During the Congress rule, medical test kits and health insurances were heavily taxed, which made healthcare and insurances out of reach for ordinary families. Now it is made accessible to all,” he said.

“Poor and lower-income groups are emerging as some of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s ‘one nation, one tax’ regime,” the Prime Minister said.

“From September 22, cement and construction materials will be cheaper. Scooter and car manufacturers have already reduced their prices. I am sure the coming festive seasons will be more vibrant this season,” Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that India’s economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, which is the fastest among major global economies.