PM Modi urges youth to read Bhagwad Gita, says it is 'practical guide for life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the youth of the country to read the Bhagwad Gita as he launched an e-book version of Swami Chidbhavananda's commentaries on the ancient Hindu scripture, which is a part of the epic Mahabharata. “In the middle of the fast-paced life, the Gita will provide an oasis. It is a practical guide for several dimensions of life,” PM Modi said as he extending his congratulations on the launch.

The Kindle version was launched to commemorate the sale of more than 500,000 copies of the Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagavad Gita.

The Prime Minister also said the Gita inspires us to question and makes us think. "It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament," he added.

Swami Chidbhavanandaji, the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram, has written 186 books in all genres of literary composition. However, his scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most celebrated ones. The Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

Pushing the self-reliant India campaign, PM Modi said, "At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world."





