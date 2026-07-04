PM Modi launches new Jodhpur airport terminal, capable of handling 2 million passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, a ₹480-crore project designed to significantly boost passenger handling capacity and improve travel infrastructure in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets this inside picture of New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport on the eve of its inauguration on July 04, on Friday. (ANI)

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The Prime Minister also launched the modified UDAN scheme during the event, aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity across the country over the next decade.

The newly inaugurated terminal has been developed at a cost of ₹480 crore and covers more than 23,000 square metres. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the facility has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers, or 2 million passengers, every year.