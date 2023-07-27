PM Modi launches ‘red diary’ attack at Ashok Gehlot; Rajasthan CM hits back with 'red tomato’ retort

Congress has only run ‘loot ki dukaan’ (loot's shop) and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’ (market of lies) in Rajasthan and the latest product of this is the ‘laal diary’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said targeting the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government during his address at a public rally in Sikar. He further said this ‘red diary’ will reveal Congress' ‘dark secrets’ and it will lead to its defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Sikar(PTI)

“The Congress has only run 'Loot ki dukaan' and 'Jhooth ka bazaar' in Rajasthan in the name of running government…It is being said that party's dark deeds ae recorded in the diary,” PM Modi said.

The latest comeback by the Prime Minister's sneer at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ slogan.

Responding to the remark, CM Gehlot asked PM Modi to discuss ‘red cylinders and red tomatoes’ instead of the ‘imaginary red diary’.

"The red diary is an imagination. There is no red diary. He can see the red diary, but not red cylinders and red tomatoes. He can't see the faces of people that have turned red due to price rise. People will show him the red flag in the elections," he said at an event.

Suspense over the ‘red diary’ case started to build after Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, sacked for making a remark on the state government's ‘failure’ to ensure safety of women, displayed a red diary in the state assembly claiming that it could ‘expose’ Gehlot. Gudha was later marshalled out of the assembly and suspended from attending the rest of the session.

The diary is claimed to have details of pay-offs made by the Gehlot camp to independent candidates and other MLAs during the 2020 rebellion by Sachin Pilot to ensure victory of its candidates.