PM Modi leads International Yoga Day, calls it ‘humanity’s pause button'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that yoga has become an integral part of life for crores of people around the world, transcending boundaries and evolving into a global movement for health, peace, and harmony. PM Modi leads 11th International Yoga Day celebration in Visakhapatnam, calls Yoga a ‘pause button’ for humanity(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The Prime Minister participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at a grand event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, held under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

An estimated five lakh participants joined the mass yoga session along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach to Bhogapuram in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district. Alongside Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State IT Minister Nara Lokesh also participated in the event at RK Beach.

Addressing the large gathering, Modi emphasized the growing global embrace of yoga and its power to unite humanity across cultures, geographies, and generations.

The Prime Minister recalled India’s proposal to the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day — a motion that received unprecedented support from 175 countries within a short span, reflecting the world’s recognition of yoga’s universal appeal.

“Today, after 11 years, yoga has become an integral part of life for crores of people around the world. It has transcended boundaries and become a global movement for health, peace, and harmony,” Modi said.

He highlighted the universal nature of yoga, noting its presence from the Sydney Opera House to the peaks of Mount Everest and across oceans, sending a powerful message.

He said yoga was for everyone - regardless of place, background, age, or ability. “Yoga goes beyond physical exercise. It is a path to holistic well-being, mental clarity, and spiritual strength - an ancient Indian gift that continues to heal and inspire the world,” he added.

He appreciated the state government, particularly the chief minister, for making extensive arrangements to celebrate International Yoga Day on such a grand scale.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister thanked the Prime Minister for popularising yoga across the world. “Yoga is now practiced in 175 countries and at 12 lakh locations. It contributes significantly to both physical and mental health,” he said.

Naidu noted that artificial intelligence is making yoga more accessible and bringing it closer to everyone. “Yesterday, 22,000 tribal students set a Guinness World Record. These students achieved this feat through Surya Namaskar. With Modi at the helm of the country, any record is possible,” he said.

He added that so far, 1.44 lakh yoga instructors have registered. Over the past month, they have become active participants in the Yoga Andhra movement - not just as an exercise but as an initiation, a mission, and a demonstration of strength.

“This yoga programme has truly become a trendsetter, and the Yoga Super League has begun,” he said.

He congratulated all the participants for embracing the movement initiated by the Prime Minister. “Let us all transform our lifestyles, spread awareness, and stand as a proud example of the Telugu people to the world,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said yoga has now achieved mass momentum due to the Prime Minister’s initiative. He said yoga was not just for individual health, but also for building a healthy community and a healthier planet.

“Let us work together to uphold the spirit of One Earth, One Health. This is a historic day, and together, let us strive for global peace. Inspired by Modi ji, we will continue to work hard to bring pride to the Telugu people,” he added.