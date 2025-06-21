PM Modi leads 11th International Yoga Day celebrations from Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations for the 11th International Day of Yoga Day on Saturday. The Prime Minister was seen performing several asanas at an event in Visakhapatnam. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. Delhi, too, is all set to actively participate in the national celebration. Yoga events will be held at 109 locations across the capital.(AP)

It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative. The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 AM and is expected to attract unprecedented participation from all over the country.