PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as mother passes away, no programmes cancelled: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning as his mother Heeraben passed away. However, PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on PM Modi's calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported. Heeraben passed away on Friday morning, two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. On Thursday, the hospital issued a statement that her health condition was improving.

As Heeraben was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, PM Modi rushed to Ahmedabad and after an hour and a half returned to Delhi.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God...In Maa, I have always felt that trinity which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Moi tweeted at 6.02am on Friday.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing -- work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a very close relationship with Heeraben and expressed his love for his mother on several occasions. Ahead of the Gujarat election this month, PM Modi met Heeraben at her residence.

On Heeraben's last birthday on June 18, PM Modi posted a blog capturing the emotions that he feels for his mother. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi was supposed to be in Kolkata to flag off West Bengal's first vande Bhaeat train and a new line of the Kolkata Metro.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.