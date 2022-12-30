Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi mother LIVE: In Gandhinagar, prime minister pays respect to her and carries her mortal remains
Live

PM Narendra Modi mother LIVE: In Gandhinagar, prime minister pays respect to her and carries her mortal remains

india news
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 08:27 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother: Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Ahmedabad for ill health on Wednesday following which PM Modi rushed there to see his mother. The hospital had released a statement on Thursday saying Heeraben Modi is recovering.

ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital at the age of 99. Honouring his mother for her “glorious” life, PM Modi took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute wherein he wrote that on her 100th birthday when he met her, she told him something that he will remember forever. “Work with intelligence and live life with purity,” the PM's tweet added.

Heeraben was said to be recovering on Thursday after the hospital released a statement saying so. She was hospitalised owing to ill health on Wednesday. The prime minister had rushed to the hospital in Ahmedabad after learning about his mother's health condition, and stayed there for an hour and a half.

PM Modi, who is scheduled to attend several programmes later in the day, has reportedly not cancelled any of those and left for Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train in West Bengal's Howrah district and has other development works lined up.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the demise of Heeraben Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati were among some names who extended their condolences to PM Modi for his loss.

Heeraben Modi was born in Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat, on June 18, 1923. She has five sons and a daughter, with PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 30, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother in Gandhinagar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his late mother Heeraben Modi and also carries her mortal remains.

  • Dec 30, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    PM Modi's brother, other family members arrive in Gandhinagar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members have arrived at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi has also reached there.

  • Dec 30, 2022 08:22 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away earlier in the day.

Topics
PM Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother in Gandhinagar | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar in June. (PTI Photo) (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar in June. (PTI Photo) (File)

Heeraben's life and principles: What PM Modi wrote about his mother in a blog

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 08:17 AM IST

When Narendra Modi wanted to felicitate Heeraben as a teacher of his life, after he became the chief minister of Gujarat, Heeraben declined, PM Modi recounted in a blog post published early this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday. This photo was taken in 2019, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday. This photo was taken in 2019, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

'Work with intelligence...': What Heeraben told PM Modi on her birthday

Published on Dec 30, 2022 07:07 AM IST

As PM Modi paid his tribute to mother Heeraben, he remembered a piece of advice that Heeraben gave him – on her last birthday.

PM Modi paid a rich tribute to mother Heeraben Modi as she passed away on Friday. This photo of PM Modi with his mother was taken in 2016, New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi paid a rich tribute to mother Heeraben Modi as she passed away on Friday. This photo of PM Modi with his mother was taken in 2016, New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad as mother passes away, no programmes cancelled

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 08:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early morning but no programmed on his calendar today have been cancelled yet, news agency ANI reported.

Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday morning. (PTI)
Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday morning. (PTI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 07:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 99 on Friday.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’(Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Tributes pour in as PM's mother Heeraben Modi dies: ‘void impossible to fill’

Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away days after hospitalisation.

In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraba on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar.(PTI)
In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraba on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar.(PTI)

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
