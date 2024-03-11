PM Modi-led panel to select two new election commissioners on March 14: Report

A high-powered panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to finalise the appointment of the two new election commissioners on March 14, days after former election commissioner Arun Goel's resignation, PTI reported citing sources. Arun Goel resigned as Election Commissioner on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Sources said that the Law Ministry has sent an amended communication to all panel members for the meeting to be held now at 12 noon on March 14. Previously, the meeting was to be held on Friday, March 15, but was moved up due to the urgency of the matter.

The two vacancies for election commissioner in the Election Commission of India came following the surprise resignation of Arun Goel last week, and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14.

The selection panel to appoint the new ECs is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has a Union minister and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its members. The election commissioners will be appointed by the president.

It is likely that the appointment of the new election commissioners will be finalised and announced on the same day or the next day, PTI reported. After the PM Modi-led panel has made its decision, the election commissioners will be appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Sources said the notice for the meeting to select one EC was earlier sent on Saturday afternoon while Goel's resignation was notified in the evening. The amended notice for selection of two ECs was sent by the Law ministry on Monday evening.

Arun Goel's surprise resignation came on Friday, just a few days ahead of the official announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to announce it.

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll body.

Opposition attacks Modi government over Goel's resignation

Soon after the resignation of Arun Goel, Congress and other opposition parties attacked the Modi government, alleging that the former election commissioner resigned because of differences with the Centre.

Further, Congress leader Jaya Thakur filed a plea in the Supreme Court to restrain the central government from appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners as per Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act 2023.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said on Monday that the resignation of Arun Goel has led to a constitutional crisis and yet the central government has not given any explanation on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)