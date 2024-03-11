 PM Modi-led panel to select two new election commissioners on March 14: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi-led panel to select two new election commissioners on March 14: Report

PM Modi-led panel to select two new election commissioners on March 14: Report

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 11, 2024 10:00 PM IST

PM Modi will chair the meeting to select and appoint the new election commissioner of ECI on Thursday

A high-powered panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to finalise the appointment of the two new election commissioners on March 14, days after former election commissioner Arun Goel's resignation, PTI reported citing sources.

Arun Goel resigned as Election Commissioner on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Arun Goel resigned as Election Commissioner on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Sources said that the Law Ministry has sent an amended communication to all panel members for the meeting to be held now at 12 noon on March 14. Previously, the meeting was to be held on Friday, March 15, but was moved up due to the urgency of the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: BJP, Congress election panels to decide candidates for remaining Lok Sabha seats today

The two vacancies for election commissioner in the Election Commission of India came following the surprise resignation of Arun Goel last week, and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14.

The selection panel to appoint the new ECs is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has a Union minister and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its members. The election commissioners will be appointed by the president.

It is likely that the appointment of the new election commissioners will be finalised and announced on the same day or the next day, PTI reported. After the PM Modi-led panel has made its decision, the election commissioners will be appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Sources said the notice for the meeting to select one EC was earlier sent on Saturday afternoon while Goel's resignation was notified in the evening. The amended notice for selection of two ECs was sent by the Law ministry on Monday evening.

Read more: A day later, questions persist over Arun Goel’s EC resignation

Arun Goel's surprise resignation came on Friday, just a few days ahead of the official announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to announce it.

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll body.

Opposition attacks Modi government over Goel's resignation

Soon after the resignation of Arun Goel, Congress and other opposition parties attacked the Modi government, alleging that the former election commissioner resigned because of differences with the Centre.

Read more: After Arun Goel's exit, Centre likely to appoint two new election commissioners by March 15

Further, Congress leader Jaya Thakur filed a plea in the Supreme Court to restrain the central government from appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners as per Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act 2023.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said on Monday that the resignation of Arun Goel has led to a constitutional crisis and yet the central government has not given any explanation on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On