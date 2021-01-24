PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 28th, via video conference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum.
The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.
The meeting will be organised in a "twin" format, being both in-person and virtual, connecting key global governmental and business leaders in Davos with a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.
In addition, the Forum has scheduled an extraordinary meeting this year in Singapore, that will take place between May 13 and 16, according to the organisation.
This decision has been taken factoring in criteria concerning the evolution of the pandemic in Asia and Europe. In 2022, the Forum expects to be able to convene again face to face in Davos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should listen to Vice-President, ensure there is no discrimination: BSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments
- India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox