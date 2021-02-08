Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on February 10, people aware of the development said.

This was agreed at a meeting between opposition parties and Rajnath Singh on Monday evening, the people cited above said.

The Lok Sabha is continuously witnessing uproar over the ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre's farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at the Delhi borders, demanding a rollback of three farm laws.

PM Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he appealed to the protesting farmers to withdraw their over two-month-long stir and give the new agriculture reform laws a chance.

He also assured them of continuing with the purchase of crops at an administered price or MSP.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

The Prime Minister hit out at some of the protesters, saying a new crop of agitators has emerged in India who cannot live without agitation and the country should be beware of them.

"There is a new crop of 'Andolan-jivi'. They live for protests. They look for ways to start a new movement. The country needs to be aware of these Andolan-jivi," he said.

Protesting since November 26, the farmers have been demanding repeal of the three new agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

They have rejected the government's offer to suspend the reforms for 18 months.