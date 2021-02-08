Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday welcomed the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Rajya Sabha that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will not be tinkered with while bringing in agriculture reforms.

“It is good that the government has made it clear that MSPs are there to stay...these laws have been brought for the betterment of farmers. Bihar is not affected by the controversy since we abolished APMCs long back,” Kumar said on the sidelines of a government event.

Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.

“A positive thing is that the Centre has shown the willingness to talk to those who have reservations about the new laws. I am sure it will be able to convince people that it has brought the laws with good intentions,” he added.

Kumar maintained that the controversy around the new farm laws will have no impact in Bihar. “The Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) were done away with more than a decade ago and a viable alternative system put in place. This alternative system of procurement has given the farmers an opportunity to sell their produce wherever they want, and it is working fine,” Kumar said.

He, however, noted that the system of APMCs was very much in place in states like Punjab and Haryana which have been on the boil ever since the three laws were passed by Parliament.

CABINET EXPANSION

The suspense over the Bihar cabinet continues. Two days after BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said that the expansion would take place before the assembly’s budget session, chief minister Nitish Kumar once again passed the buck to the saffron party by saying the list was yet to come.

“When we get a list of prospective names (for ministerial berths), it (expansion) will take place,” the CM said.