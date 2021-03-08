PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed five pillars for marking the celebrations of India's 75 years of Independence and said it should be a festival to mark the spirit of the freedom struggle and talk about the sacrifices of those who made it possible.
PM Modi made the comments during the meeting of the national committee to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ - a central government programme to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
"When we talk about public participation for preparations, it engulfs the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore Indians. The celebrations can be divided in five sub-heads - Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75," PM Modi said in his address.
“We are fortunate that in time, the country has given us the responsibility to make this festival a reality,” he said.
"This festival of 75 years of Independence should be a festival in which the spirit of freedom struggle and its renunciation can be experienced, in which there is also a tribute to the martyrs of the country and the resolve to make India of their dreams, in which there is a glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat, which also has the glow of modern India," PM Modi said.
The celebrations, PM Modi said, should reflect India's freedom struggle and should pay a tribute to our freedom fighters. "It should also give a clear picture of how they wanted to build India. While keeping India's heritage intact, it should reflect modern India ideally," he said.
He added that when India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, it will take bold steps to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point. "With your help and cooperation, these celebrations will be at par with India's idea and stature," the PM said.
The Prime Minister will launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' on March 12, the day Mahatma Gandhi launched Dandi March from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram in 1930.
The commemorations will include 75 events for 75 weeks with one prominent event every week. The programmes will be planned at 75 places or monuments of historical significance spread across states and Union territories.
