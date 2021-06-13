Home / India News / PM Modi makes global health pitch at G7
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
india news

PM Modi makes global health pitch at G7

  • Speaking during the virual session, PM Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response against Covid-19 and future pandemics.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the G7 states to adopt a united approach to the coronavirus pandemic and future health emergencies with the mantra of “One earth, one health”, amid support for India’s proposal for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response while virtually addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, the theme for which was “Building back stronger”, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Internet shut off during G7 session as leaders debate over China: Report

He pointed to the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics, and said there should be “One earth, one health” approach. This was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the people said.

Modi highlighted India’s approach to counter the pandemic that synergised efforts of government, industry and civil society. He said India is willing to share its expertise with others.

While expressing India’s commitment to collective efforts to enhance global health governance, Modi sought the support of G7 states for the proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also a special invitee to the session, and others supported the proposal for patent waivers.

New Delhi’s emphasis on keeping open supply chains to help boost vaccine production received widespread support, the people said. French President Emmanuel Macron said countries such as India should be provided adequate components to ensure the mass production of doses.

Modi was invited to the summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but called off his visit because of the devastating second wave of infections in India. He will participate in two more outreach sessions on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi g7 summit coronavirus + 1 more

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, with from left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, with from left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.(AP)
world news

G7: Pact on pandemics, pledge to contain China

Agencies | , Carbis Bay
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • Promising to “collectively catalyse” hundreds of billions of infrastructure investment for low and middle-income countries, the G7 leaders said they would offer a “values-driven, high-standard and transparent” partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the Cornwall summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but called off his visit because of the devastating second wave of Coronavirus infections. (ANI PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the Cornwall summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but called off his visit because of the devastating second wave of Coronavirus infections. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

PM Modi bats for united approach to Covid-19, future pandemics at G7 meet

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s approach to counter the pandemic that synergised efforts of government, industry and civil society, and spoke of India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a session at G7. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a session at G7. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

One Earth, one health, PM Modi says at G7; seeks support for TRIPS waiver

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.