PM Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tributes to ex-president on 1st death anniversary

Hailing Pranab Mukherjee as a visionary and statesman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that during the former president’s outstanding public life, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered.

In a message that was read out at the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of the former president, Modi said that blessed with unparalleled intellectual capabilities, Mukherjee, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna, made remarkable contributions to the nation’s progress.

“A distinguished parliamentarian, his speeches and interventions were of the finest quality, reflecting his grasp over a range of diverse issues,” the Prime Minister said in his message.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who also spoke at the event, said he depended a great deal on Mukherjee’ sagacious advice and guidance on various issues. Singh said Mukherjee had a long and illustrious political career spanning over five decades during which he held several important portfolios in several ministries of the central government.

“To all positions he occupied he brought his immense wisdom, deep knowledge, extensive experience of life and leadership skills spearheading critical decisions of the government on a wide range of issues,” Singh said.

“Pranab da was a key participant for over 50 years in the 74-year journey of independent India… From remote ‘Mirati’ village in Bengal… an Upper Division Clerk in the Posts and Telegraph Office, he rose to become the President of India,” Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said.