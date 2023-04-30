PM Modi to King Charles, this week's top 5 newsmakers

This week, some notable individuals have been in news, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose "Mann ki Baat" has reached a milestone of 100 episodes since its inception. Also, the upcoming coronation of King Charles III on May 6 has been widely reported. Apart from these two, there are some other newsmakers who have been in the limelight. Take a closer look. Coronation of King Charles III is scheduled on May 6.

PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat," has reached a significant milestone with its 100th episode. This special episode is particularly noteworthy as it will be aired at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The programme, and it highlights the global reach of the programme. Through this programme, which started on October 3, 2014, PM Modi has sought to connect with people from all walks of life and has used the platform to highlight important social issues, share success stories.

King Charles III: The highly anticipated Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. This historic event is a religious ceremony that marks the beginning of King Charles III's reign and symbolizes the continuity of the British monarchy. The Coronation is a tradition that has been observed for over a thousand years and serves as a pivotal moment in British history. It represents the embodiment of the monarchy and the nation, as the new king or queen is presented to the people as the rightful successor to the throne.

Kim Jong’s Sister, Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong has issued a warning against a recent US-South Korean agreement, stating that it would only increase the danger on the Korean peninsula, AFP reported. The agreement, which was made following a meeting between the leaders of South Korea and the US involves strengthening deterrence against North Korea and threatening a nuclear response if the country uses its own arsenal. In response, Kim Yo Jong stated that North Korea was convinced that its nuclear deterrent should be further perfected, suggesting that the country is unlikely to be deterred by threats of military action.

Byju CEO Raveendran: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at three locations belonging to Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of Think and Learn Private Ltd, which operates the edtech platform BYJU's. The probe agency has alleged that the company received foreign direct investment (FDI) amounting to ₹28,000 crore over the period of 2011 to 2023. During the same time, around ₹9,754 crore was transferred to overseas jurisdictions as part of overseas direct investment.

Mark Zuckerberg : Meta chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg's wealth shot up by $10 billion to $87 billion ( ₹7.11 lakh crore), this amid layoffs of thousands of employees in recent times, according to Bussiness Insider report. On Thursday, Meta stocks rose by 14 per cent on Thursday after the social media behemoth reported revenues of #28.6 billion in the first quarter of this year. Zuckerberg's wealth rose by highest margin in over a year, making him the 12th richest person on the planet as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The 38-year-old tech boss derives most of his fortune from his stake in Meta.

