PM Modi meets Blinken, Austin, says ‘India-US partnership force for global good’

Calling the India-US partnership a "force" for the "global good", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mutually beneficial cooperation between New Delhi and Washington is underpinned by their shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law.

PM Narendra Modi met US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

PM Modi after meeting US Secretary Antony Blinken met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said that the '2 2' format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to receive@SecBlinkenand@SecDef. The "2 2" Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in India for the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders met their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh the national capital.

Blinken and PM Modi reaffirmed the shared vision of India and the US for close partnership in the Indo-Pacific and on issues of global importance, the US State Department said in a statement.

The leaders emphasized working together to address ongoing crises such as Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

Blinken also congratulated PM Modi on India's successful G20 presidency and discussed initiatives to expand the strategic partnership and create an "open, accessible, and secure" technology ecosystem.

The 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India and the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence representing the United States.

The discussions centre on common issues of concern between the two countries.

The dialogue will provide a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, addressing critical bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments unfolding in the Indo-Pacific region.