PM Modi meets President amid cabinet rejig buzz, 3 things in focus: Defectors, delimitation, and Punjab

Kurian, who served as Union Minister of state for minority affairs as well as for fisheries, animal Husbandry and dairying, was not renominated by the BJP for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, a day after Union minister George Kurian resigned following the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term amid buzz in Delhi that the cabinet may soon see a reshuffle.

In fact, two Union ministers — Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kurian — were not renominated for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections. Bittu has not yet formally tendered his resignation. Under the law, he can remain a minister without being an MP for six months after the expiry of his term, but he would have to be re-nominated within the six-month period to continue beyond December 21.

But he has said is headed to Punjab now, and declared his intent to dive into state politics. “Now, I want to serve Punjab and will be contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held early next year,” Bittu told reporters, noting that he has already "packed his bags" to focus entirely on the state after 17 years in parliamentary politics. He is likely to be fielded from the Ludhiana (Central) assembly constituency within the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment, which he represented as a Congressman in the past but had lost in 2024.

Two other Union ministers are reportedly faced with the ‘one man, one post’ principle that mostly governs BJP appointments.

Harsh Malhotra, appointed Delhi BJP president recently, is Union minister of state for road transport and corporate affairs. Pankaj Chaudhary — who in December 2025 took over as party chief for Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due with Punjab — is MoS for finance. Party precedent suggests both will have to step down from their ministerial positions.

The Union cabinet is set to meet at 11 am on June 24, though it is not clear whether announcements of reshuffle will come within the next 24 hours or gradually. The Modi regime has largely operated with surprises and stealth, making speculation riskier.

3 political calculations shaping the reshuffle Three broad considerations, however, are seen to be dominating discussions. These include accommodation of recent political defectors such as the Raghav Chadha-led group that came from AAP, or Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's TMC rebel group, and the newest breakaway MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Then there is the arithmetic for a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Plus, political posturing ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, the Sikh-majority state where the Hindutva-driven BJP is trying to make a mark on its own after playing second fiddle to the Shiromani Akali Dal for decades.

The “merger” of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the BJP in April brought in possible contenders for ministerial berths, chief among them being Raghav Chadha, who has since praised Modi vociferously by even pegging him above India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Then came the dramatic split of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the last two weeks. After that came Team Uddhav's MPs who switched to NDA constituent Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde.

This has expanded the BJP-led NDA's pool of potential new faces for the cabinet.