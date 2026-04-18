‘Partisan’, ‘dramebaazi’: How Opposition reacted to PM Narendra Modi's address to nation on women's quota bill

Several opposition leaders hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s characterisation of the whole bloc as “anti-women”, with Congress’s Jairam Ramesh calling his address to the nation “partisan”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI ) Ramesh, who is also the Congress communication in-charge, said that a sitting Prime Minister’s address to the nation has a sanctity to it and is meant to be a non-partisan address intended to build national resolve and confidence. “This pathetic partisan and polemical attack – a Distress Address rather than a National Address - would have been more appropriate in a Press Conference. But as unhinged as he is by the extraordinary legislative humiliation he suffered in the Lok Sabha last night, the non-grihasthi Prime Minister is still too much of a coward to face the media,” Ramesh wrote on X. The Congress leader said that the PM has apologised for the failure of the constitutional amendment, though he should have apologised for “his shameless, deceitful attempts to push through a devious delimitation proposal in the name of women”. “His niyat is anything but saaf. It is poisonous. If one were to investigate his niyat, one only has to ask why the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, passed unanimously way back in Sept 2023, was notified only late at night on April 16 2026, after a delay of 30 months. His talking of mahila samman is sheer hypocrisy given the way he has conducted himself throughout his life,” he added.

Not just Ramesh, though, TMC MP Mahua Moitra also attacked the Prime Minister for his address to the nation, calling it “dramebaazi”. “Hello @narendramodi - Your dramebaazi & your Godi media script will not hide the truth- women’s reservation already passed in 2023 & notified 2 days ago. NOTHING stops you from implementing it now & giving 1/3 of 543 seats to women the way TMC has done,” Moitra wrote on X.

Her party colleague Derek O'Brien said the Narendra Modi government was using women as a “decoy” to pass the delimitation bill. “Narendra, the worst form of insulting women is to have used them as a DECOY* to try and pass the Delimitation Bill. *Decoy (noun): a thing or a person that is used to trick somebody into doing what you want them to do,” he said in a social media post.