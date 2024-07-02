 PM Modi mocks Congress's 'Sirsasana' politics: 'Bachche ka mann behlane...' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi
PM Modi mocks Congress's 'Sirsasana' politics: 'Bachche ka mann behlane...'

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jul 02, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he can understand the pain of some, who despite spreading lies, had to face a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the Congress for projecting its third biggest defeat in the party's history as a win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.(PTI)

“This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana',” Modi said.

"They are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us," he added.

'Sirsasana,' a yoga posture known as the headstand, metaphorically refers to upside-down or distorted actions.

‘Santushtikaran, not tushtikaran’: PM Modi's attack in Lok Sabha amid Opposition's protest

Modi likened these actions to distracting children, in a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“When a kid falls from a bicycle, elders say, ‘See, the ant died, the bird flew away’. Bachche ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai,” the prime minister said.

Shedding light on the grand old party's performance in the last four decades, Modi said Congress couldn't cross the 250 mark even once in the 10 Lok Sabha elections held since 1984.

“I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100 but 99 out of 543. Now who will explain to that child that you have created a world record in failure,” the prime minister said.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges to facilitate NEET debate in Parliament

PM Modi also accused Rahul Gandhi of starting a new drama to gain sympathy.

"The country knows the truth that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees," PM Modi said. “He has been convicted in a case of calling OBC people thieves. He had to apologise after making irresponsible statements in the Supreme Court. There is a case against him for insulting a great personality like great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.”

"Today the country is telling him, tumse na ho payega," PM Modi said, a reference to the famous dialogue from Anurag Kashyap's iconic 'Gangs of Wasseypur' movie.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates



PM Modi mocks Congress's 'Sirsasana' politics: 'Bachche ka mann behlane...'
