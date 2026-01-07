Edit Profile
    PM Modi, Netanyahu exchange New Year greetings; reaffirm stance against terrorism

    “We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

    Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 3:12 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders exchanging New Year greetings.

    "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel," PM Modi said. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)
    "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel," PM Modi said. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)

    “Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel,” Modi said in a post on X.

    Modi and Netanyahu reaffirmed their stance against terrorism during the call, while also apprising each other of their views on the regional situation.

    “We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination,” PM Modi said, adding that both leaders had further discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.

