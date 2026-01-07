PM Modi, Netanyahu exchange New Year greetings; reaffirm stance against terrorism

“Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel,” Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders exchanging New Year greetings.

Modi and Netanyahu reaffirmed their stance against terrorism during the call, while also apprising each other of their views on the regional situation.

“We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination,” PM Modi said, adding that both leaders had further discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.