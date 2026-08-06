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PM Modi, Netanyahu reaffirm India-Israel commitment on bilateral cooperation

Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Narendra Modi, and they exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 06:47:52 IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to review bilateral relations and discuss the situation in West Asia.

PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. (HT File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. (HT File Photo)

“Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength,”Modi said on social media.

“We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia,” he said without giving details.

An Indian government readout said Modi and Netanyahu “reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries”.

Recent developments in West Asia figured in the phone call, the readout said without going into details. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.

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