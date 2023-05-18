PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28, Om Birla confirms date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28, reported PTI on Thursday quoting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

PM Modi in the Parliament building. (PMO)

Birla reportedly met PM Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the multi-billion dollar building, which symbolises ‘self–reliant India’. The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

HT had earlier reported that the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the new sansad (Parliament) by the end of the month, citing people aware of the matter.

The ruling BJP government will also celebrate nine years of coming to power on May 29. To mark the occasion, several events are set to be held in the new building along with the upcoming Monsoon session likely to be held in July.

The ₹970 crore building, spread over 65,000 sq mts, has two large halls for the functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha; a library; a state-of-the-art Constitution Hall apart from offices for lawmakers and committee rooms for meetings.

The Lok Sabha, with a seating capacity of 888, has a peacock-themed design and the 384-seat Rajya Sabha hall has a lotus motif. In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The PM had laid the foundation stone of the building in December 2020, but construction work on the four-storey building was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

In July last year, PM Modi had unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the revamped Parliament building.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament as the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)

