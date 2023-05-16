PM Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate new Parliament building by month end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new Parliament building by the end of the month, people aware of the matter said. The building has two large halls designated for the functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. (Central Vista)

The central government will celebrate the ninth anniversary of coming to power on May 29 and the inauguration of the new building that will function as Parliament is part of several events and programmes that have been planned to mark the date.

The BJP-led NDA government took oath of office on May 26 in 2014 and was sworn in a second time on May 30, 2019, after winning the general elections.

The building, spread over 65,000 sq mts, has two large halls designated for the functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha; a library; a state-of-the-art Constitution Hall apart from offices for lawmakers and committee rooms for meetings.

According to details provided by people aware of the details, the Lok Sabha with a seating capacity of 888, has a peacock-themed design and the 384-seat Rajya Sabha hall has a lotus motif.

The PM had laid the foundation stone of the building in December 2020, but the work of construction for the four-storey building, estimated to cost ₹970 crore, was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The government and the BJP have lined up a series of events to mark the ninth anniversary, including outreach schemes to advertise the social welfare programmes of the union government.

According to people aware of the details, the prime minister is also expected to address a rally on May 30.