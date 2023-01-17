‘India’s best era…': PM Modi's message to BJP ahead of gruelling poll season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet, wherein he said India's best era is coming and everyone should dedicate to the development of the country.“BJP is no longer mere political movement but also a social movement”, the prime minister said at the all-important huddle aimed at the gruelling poll season which lies ahead.“PM Modi said during BJP national executive meeting that this is the best time for India and we must work very hard to contribute to the country's development. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can rapidly move towards progress”, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at a press conference

“PM said that youths aged between 18-25 haven't witnessed misgovernance of previous govt & how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under present government. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in coming days”, Fadnavis added.

“We were advised to conduct some special programmes of Morchas, especially in border villages. So that we can connect with them more, and our developmental schemes reach these areas”, he added.On the second day of the national executive meet, BJP president JP Nadda's tenure was extended till June 2024. Union home minister Amit Shah while making the announcement related to Nadda's extension, said, "Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post".

