Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘India’s best era…': PM Modi's message to BJP ahead of gruelling poll season

‘India’s best era…': PM Modi's message to BJP ahead of gruelling poll season

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for transforming ‘Amrit Kaal’ into ‘Kartavya Kaal’ and then only the country can rapidly move towards progress, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet, wherein he said India's best era is coming and everyone should dedicate to the development of the country.“BJP is no longer mere political movement but also a social movement”, the prime minister said at the all-important huddle aimed at the gruelling poll season which lies ahead.“PM Modi said during BJP national executive meeting that this is the best time for India and we must work very hard to contribute to the country's development. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can rapidly move towards progress”, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at a press conference

“PM said that youths aged between 18-25 haven't witnessed misgovernance of previous govt & how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under present government. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in coming days”, Fadnavis added.

“We were advised to conduct some special programmes of Morchas, especially in border villages. So that we can connect with them more, and our developmental schemes reach these areas”, he added.On the second day of the national executive meet, BJP president JP Nadda's tenure was extended till June 2024. Union home minister Amit Shah while making the announcement related to Nadda's extension, said, "Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi jp nadda bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP