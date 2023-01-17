Home / India News / JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Nadda had taken over the presidency of the party after Amit Shah was appointed as union home minister in 2019

Nadda was appointed as BJP president on January 20, 2020. (Facebook | JP Nadda)
Nadda was appointed as BJP president on January 20, 2020. (Facebook | JP Nadda)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s term has been extended till June 2024. The decision was taken at the party’s ongoing national executive committee meeting in the national Capital on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, union home minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken unanimously.

“Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post,” he said.

“Owing to the Covid pandemic, the membership drive that is carried out ahead of polls was affected and the elections at the booth level could not be held, therefore, the elections for the president’s post was also affected,” he said.

Also Read: Now, BJP to focus on UP; Nadda expected in Ghazipur

Nadda was appointed as BJP president on January 20, 2020.

The party played a key role in relief measures during the pandemic under Nadda’s leadership, Shah said.

Nadda had taken over the presidency of the party after Shah was appointed as union home minister in 2019.

He was first appointed as the party’s working president and then given a full three-year term.

Referring to his tenure, Shah said it was under Nadda’s leadership that the party performed well in states such as Bihar, Maharashtra and also made gains in West Bengal.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out