JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s term has been extended till June 2024. The decision was taken at the party’s ongoing national executive committee meeting in the national Capital on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, union home minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken unanimously.

“Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post,” he said.

“Owing to the Covid pandemic, the membership drive that is carried out ahead of polls was affected and the elections at the booth level could not be held, therefore, the elections for the president’s post was also affected,” he said.

Nadda was appointed as BJP president on January 20, 2020.

The party played a key role in relief measures during the pandemic under Nadda’s leadership, Shah said.

Nadda had taken over the presidency of the party after Shah was appointed as union home minister in 2019.

He was first appointed as the party’s working president and then given a full three-year term.

Referring to his tenure, Shah said it was under Nadda’s leadership that the party performed well in states such as Bihar, Maharashtra and also made gains in West Bengal.

