Now, BJP to focus on UP; Nadda expected in Ghazipur

LUCKNOW After its two-day national executive that concludes in Delhi on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while focusing on nine states that go to polls this year, would simultaneously rev up its preparations in Uttar Pradesh, party leaders said.

On Wednesday, the BJP will get experts to coach its district level functionaries on how to effectively use data about pro-poor schemes of “double engine” Modi and Yogi governments.

The BJP is trying to train its cadres on effectively marketing the impact of big-ticket schemes of the ‘double engine’ governments, said party leaders.

“Data on how many beneficiaries have benefited from those schemes and comparison on how things changed for the people since BJP came to power are things that we have been talking about and will continue to focus on,” a party leader said.

After the Wednesday training of cadres, BJP chief JP Nadda is expected in Ghazipur on Friday – the day when he will complete his three-year term as party president. Party leaders said there were expectations of Nadda getting a second consecutive term as BJP chief. The decision could be made at the party’s national executive, they said. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in Delhi on Monday to attend the party’s national executive.

Ghazipur is one of the 16 LS seats that the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is now among the seats where BJP is focused on strengthening its presence.

Of the 16 seats that BJP lost in 2019, the party has since won two – Azamgarh and Rampur – in the June Lok Sabha bypoll. It is now focused on 14 remaining seats including Ghazipur.

After the 2019 loss in Ghazipur LS, the BJP had lost all seven assembly seats in Ghazipur district to the Samajwadi Party-Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SP-SBSP) alliance in 2022 UP polls. The alliance has come apart now, with SBSP leadership again throwing hints of moving closer to the BJP.

The BJP chief is also expected to hold a public meeting in Ghazipur on Friday, party leaders indicated.

Before Nadda, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh had come to Lucknow and held a series of meetings and also attended core committee meetings of the party with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

After Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah is expected in the state though his final itinerary is yet to be worked out.