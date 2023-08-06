Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across country virtually today | LIVE updates
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across country virtually today | LIVE updates

Aug 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST
PM Modi News Live Updates: PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country virtually at 11 am today.

PM Modi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing today under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

On Saturday, PM Modi said: “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost 25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.”

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Re-development under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

    The foundation laying ceremony of the railway stations across the country will be under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of almost 25,000 crore. 

  • Aug 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    PM Modi to begin the foundation stone laying ceremony at 11 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the re-development of 508 railway stations today at 11 am. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost 25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.”

Congress leader shares ‘horrifying experience' on IndiGo flight, demands action

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also shared a video of the incident on X. In the video, passengers were seen fanning themselves with tissues and pieces of paper.

A passenger seen fanning himself inside the IndiGo flight.(X/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring)
BySreelakshmi B

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

Nuh hotel from where hooligans pelted stones on religious procession demolished

The massive demolition drive against “illegal” constructions in Nuh has become the latest bone contention between the two communities.

A hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from during the recent violence.(ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 10:12 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; Special Forces brought in as operation on

The encounter is taking place in Rajouri's Bariyama area where the army troops advanced and pinned down terrorists estimated to be up to three persons.

A security personnel stands guard during a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Saturday, following inputs about the presence of terrorists. (ANI Photo)
india news
Published on Aug 06, 2023 09:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India has started manufacturing 38 APIs in past 18 months: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya said that the impetus for a self-reliant strategy came in the aftermath of the 2017 border conflict with China in Doklam.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gyanvapi case: ASI team resumes scientific survey at mosque premises

Lawyers representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case said that "machines" like radars that might also be used in the survey.

RAF Jawan deployed near gate number 4 of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham as Gyanvapi mosque survey continued on Sunday amid tight security.
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 09:31 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Morning brief: NSAs at Jeddah talks seek peaceful end to Russia-Ukraine war

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

NSA Ajit Doval being welcomed on his arrival to take part in National Security Advisors' meeting on Ukraine, in Jeddah.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 09:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Peace eludes Ukraine at Jeddah NSAs meet

Ajit Doval arrived in Jeddah to participate in a summit of NSAs and other officials being hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and NSA Ajit Doval.
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 08:56 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi

On Shraddha's birthday, father testifies in court: 'Aaftab cut body in toilet'

Additional sessions judge recorded the statement of Vikas Walkar, a key prosecution witness in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 06:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Rain news LIVE updates: Heavy rain leads to 4.5k crore damage in Telangana

Rain today news LIVE updates: Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall Sunday; Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are on ‘yellow' alert for the next 24 hours.

Kolkata: Pedestrians during monsoon rainfall, in Kolkata, Tuesday.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Manipur violence state sponsored: BRS’s Kavitha hits out at Centre

Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday blamed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and the Manipur government for the ongoing violence in NE state

Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday blamed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and the Manipur government for the ongoing violence in NE state. (Hindustan Times)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:36 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Terrorists use jails for recruitment, officials on alert

Police found that the bomb used potassium chlorate, a substance commonly used in making matchboxes and crackers

The CCB on July 18 busted a terror module. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 03:01 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

TSRTC workers protest against Telangana governor’s delay in clearing draft bill

Tamilisai did not give her consent to draft Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023, that was sent to the Raj Bhavan on Thursday

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees stage a protest outside Raj Bhavan over the delay in TSRTC merger draft bill approval in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:31 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

BBMP wards reduced to 225 ahead of local polls

In a step towards holding long-overdue elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the state government recently issued a revised ward delimitation notification for the urban local body.

The previous delimitation initiated by BJP was strongly opposed by the Congress. (Wikimedia commons)
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:29 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
