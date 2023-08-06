PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across country virtually today | LIVE updates

PM Modi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing today under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

On Saturday, PM Modi said: “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost ₹25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.”