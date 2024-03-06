 PM Modi on her turf, Mamata Banerjee hikes salary of Bengal Anganwadi workers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi on her turf, Mamata Banerjee hikes salary of Bengal Anganwadi, Asha workers

PM Modi on her turf, Mamata Banerjee hikes salary of Bengal Anganwadi, Asha workers

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee said monthly remuneration of Anganwadi and Asha workers has been increased from ₹8,250 to ₹9,000 - a hike of ₹750.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hiked the salaries of Anganwadi and Asha workers beginning this April. Mamata Banerjee's major announcement comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi and Asha workers has been increased from 8,250 to 9,000 - a hike of 750. The chief minister has also announced a hike of 500 per month in the salaries of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) workers. They used to get 6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to 6,500.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mamata Banerjee said the Asha and Anganwadi workers are “our pride”.

Also read: NCW chief meets Murmu, recommends President's rule in West Bengal

“The Asha and Anganwadi workers are our pride as they work very hard. They support us in all the bad times. I wish they do well in life. Maa Maati Maanush government shall always be with the people,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

The Bengal CM also made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Despite the financial constraints imposed on us, we are determined to spare no efforts in ensuring that our people lead happy and prosperous lives!”

Anganwadi services are a centrally sponsored scheme and fall under the ambit of the state government and Union territory administration. Recently, the Odisha and Kerala governments also increased the remuneration for Anganwadi workers.

The announcement came on a day when Modi inaugurated various Metro projects, including the unveiling of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West underwater corridor. He also flagged off other train services - focusing on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility. These included - the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On