ASHAs stage protest in Lucknow, demand state employment status and fixed pay

Hundreds of accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers staged a protest and boycotted different health facilities in the state capital on Wednesday. ASHA workers protest in Lucknow (HT Photo)

“We have stopped supporting all types of work related to routine immunization for women and children, and this shall continue until our demands are met,” said Saroj, a protesting ASHA worker in Mohanlalganj.

ASHA workers, considered the backbone of several healthcare programmes, particularly in rural areas, have continuously been demanding the inclusion in a cadre that would grant them the status of ‘state employees.’ They are also demanding fixed pay instead of an honorarium for their work in various programmes, such as institutional delivery.

“If our demands are not considered, we shall continue the work boycott until they are met,” said Asha Sharma, another ASHA worker.

After the protest, the ASHA workers submitted a memorandum to the district administration in support of their demands.

ASHAs are selected from among women in the village and are responsible for multiple tasks, including routine immunisation for women and children, maternal and child health referrals, and promotion of other national health programmes at the village level. They are also responsible for data collection related to these programmes,” said Meena Yadav, an ASHA worker from Sarojini Nagar.

A total of five demands have been raised from the government to provide ASHAs with financial, health and social security.