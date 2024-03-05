NCW chief meets Murmu, recommends President's rule in West Bengal

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's Rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence. An NCW team recently visited the restive Sandeshkhali village in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region. NCW chief Rekha Sharma with President Droupadi Murmu.

A large number of women alleged sexual harassment and land grabbing by local Trinamool Congress leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh who was on the run after the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5. A fact-finding report prepared by the NCW pointed to disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling TMC.

"Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state," Rekha Sharma told PTI after meeting Murmu.

Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it.

Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali from the West Bengal Police to the CBI, holding that the state police are "totally biased."

The court also directed that the custody of Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

"There can be no better case than the case on hand which requires to be transferred to be investigated by CBI," the division bench observed.