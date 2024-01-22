PM Modi on presiding over Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha: ‘A divine moment’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the pran pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Just minutes before the ceremony, Modi expressed his emotions on the great importance of the event. Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya(PTI)

Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi took to X(formerly Twitter) and expressed his feelings on becoming a part of the auspicious event. In his post, Modi termed the consecration as "a supernatural moment" which is going to overwhelm everyone. He expressed his profound happiness and highlighted that it was his "utmost fortune" to be a part of the ceremony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The divine moment of the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla is going to overwhelm everyone. It is my utmost fortune to become a part of this....Jai Siyaram," wrote Modi.

Full coverage of Ram Temple inauguration: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony

ALSO READ| Ayodhya Ram Mandir: When can you visit the temple for ‘darshan’ ? Check details

The 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol was consecrated after elaborate rituals in the presence of Hindu priests, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple .

The idol contains carvings of all ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, Lord Hanuman and other major Hindu religious symbols. The elaborate seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony began on January 16. The Ram Lalla idol has been crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Hundreds of VVIPs, including film stars, cricketers, industralists, artists, ministers and religious leaders were present in the temple premises during the auspicious event. Cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Rajinikanth, actor Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, singer Sonu Nigam, actress Kangana Ranaut are some of the prominent guests who attended the event.

The Ram Janmbhoomi temple has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. The grand temple will be opened for 'darshan' by the general public from January 23. Thousands of devotees and pilgrims are expected to visit the temple daily.