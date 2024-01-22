Ayodhya Ram Mandir: When can you visit the temple for ‘darshan’ ? Check details

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be opened to the general public from January 23. Thousands of devotees and pilgrims are expected to visit the grand temple daily for 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the temple is taking place on January 22 in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP guests. Ayodhya: Ram Mandir decorated with flowers as part of preparations for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

The Ram temple holds immense importance for millions of devotees and followers of Hinduism who believe that it's situated at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol to be consecrated, has been crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol also contains carvings of all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Hindu Gods like Lord Hanuman and other major Hindu religious symbols.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Full coverage of Ram Temple inauguration: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony

ALSO READ| Ram Mandir pran prathistha: From New York to Sydney, how Indians are celebrating Ayodhya temple inauguration

'Darshan' and 'aarti' timing for devotees in Ram janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya

According to the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla can be done as per the following time slots.

Darshan timings

Morning time- 7:00 am to 11:30 am

Afternoon time- 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aarti timings

Jagaran/ Shringar Aarti- 6:30 am

Sandhya Aarti- 7:30 pm

The free passes for the "aarti" can be obtained offline and online. According to the website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, offline passes can obtained from the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi after producing a valid government ID proof. More details here.

Seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony began on January 16. On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm.

Ayodhya has been decked up with several beautifications, cut outs of Lord Ram, posters bearing religious slogans to mark the auspicious event. Massive security arrangements are in place for the ceremony.