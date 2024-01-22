Ayodhya Ram Mandir: When can you visit the temple for ‘darshan’ ? Check details
Check out details about opening date and timing for ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ at the Ram temple in Ayodhya
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be opened to the general public from January 23. Thousands of devotees and pilgrims are expected to visit the grand temple daily for 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the temple is taking place on January 22 in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP guests.
The Ram temple holds immense importance for millions of devotees and followers of Hinduism who believe that it's situated at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol to be consecrated, has been crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol also contains carvings of all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Hindu Gods like Lord Hanuman and other major Hindu religious symbols.
Full coverage of Ram Temple inauguration: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony
ALSO READ| Ram Mandir pran prathistha: From New York to Sydney, how Indians are celebrating Ayodhya temple inauguration
'Darshan' and 'aarti' timing for devotees in Ram janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya
According to the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla can be done as per the following time slots.
Darshan timings
Morning time- 7:00 am to 11:30 am
Afternoon time- 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Aarti timings
Jagaran/ Shringar Aarti- 6:30 am
Sandhya Aarti- 7:30 pm
The free passes for the "aarti" can be obtained offline and online. According to the website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, offline passes can obtained from the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi after producing a valid government ID proof. More details here.
Seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony began on January 16. On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm.
Ayodhya has been decked up with several beautifications, cut outs of Lord Ram, posters bearing religious slogans to mark the auspicious event. Massive security arrangements are in place for the ceremony.