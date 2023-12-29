Aarti at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Here's how to book entry passes
Three different types of "Aartis" will be performed at the temple for which passes will be issued free of cost.
The Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 following the culmination of a seven-day ritual which will begin on January 16. After the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform "Aarti" of the deity of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla).
Three different types of "Aartis" will be performed at the temple for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only those having passes will be allowed to attend as per the following timings. Only thirty persons can attend each aarti, the 'Aarti pass' section manager Dhruvesh Mishra informed as quoted by ANI.
Mishra said: "Aarti is held at three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people can attend aarti with the pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost."
Timings for the Aarti
6:30 am - Shringar Aarti
12 pm - Bhog Aarti
7:30 pm - Sandhya Aarti
Passes for the "Aarti"
The free passes for the "Aarti" can be obtained offline and online. According to the website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, offline passes can obtained from the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi after producing a valid government ID proof.
How to book "Aarti Pass" online
- Visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra i.e. srjbtkshetra.org
- Enter your mobile number and log in using OTP (One-time password)
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Aarti' section
- Now select the date and type of aarti that you wish to attend
- Enter the required details like devotee name, address, photo, mobile number etc.
- On your visit to the Ram Temple, collect the "Aarti Pass" from the counter
Notably, Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence or passport can be used as government ID proof to obtain the passes. The devotees who book the pass online, need to confirm their attendance at the Aarti, 24 hours before the reporting time, on the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra website.
Important instructions regarding the "Aarti Pass"(according to official website)
- No separate Aarti Pass is required for children below 10 years of age.
- The Physical copy of the government ID proof declared at the time of Aarti Booking must be produced during entry into the Temple on Aarti Date.
- Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will send an SMS/email reminder to the devotees for attendance confirmation 24 hours before the Aarti.
- To confirm attendance, devotees need to go to the website and follow Home -> Transaction History -> Select Aarti -> Update.
- The pass can be collected from the Aarti Pass Counter at the reporting location.