‘Not acceptable’: PM Modi talks tough against temple vandalism in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked tough against temple vandalisation incidents in Australia and said that the world agrees with him when he says the ‘attack on pilgrimage sites is not acceptable’. He was addressing a public gathering in Delhi after he arrived in the national capital from a three-nation visit on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

He added that the ‘world is eager to listen’ to him when he speaks about the culture and tradition of India.

"I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in a slave mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable," PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi had red-flagged the temple vandalism in Australia while he met with PM Anthony Albanese during the last leg of his visit in the country.

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have, in the past, discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also," he said, adding that PM Albanese assured taking ‘strict actions’ againsts elements that harm ‘friendly and warm ties between India and Australia’.

"I gave him (prime minister Modi) the assurance Australia is a country that respects people's faith... that we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks we have seen on religious temples, be they Hindu temples, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia," PM Albanese told reporters after the bilateral meeting.

