e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘PM Modi only cares about his image, not soldiers’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on purchase of VVIP planes

‘PM Modi only cares about his image, not soldiers’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on purchase of VVIP planes

“PM bought a plane worth 8400 crores for himself. In this, so much could have been purchased for our soldiers posted at the Siachen-Ladakh border,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cutout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed during party's 'Kheti Bachao' tractor rally against the farm laws, at Sanaur in Patiala district. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
Cutout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed during party's 'Kheti Bachao' tractor rally against the farm laws, at Sanaur in Patiala district. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not spending effectively on requirements of Indian soldiers and instead using funds on planes. Gandhi was referring to the delivery of two VVIP aircraft - custom made B777 aircraft which will be used to fly the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister on October 1.

“PM bought a plane worth 8400 crores for himself. In this, so much could have been purchased for our soldiers posted at the Siachen-Ladakh border,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Also read: PM’s new special aircraft, equipped with missile defence systems, lands in Delhi

He further said that the same money could have been used to provide warm clothes, jacket, gloves and oxygen cylinders to soldiers. “PM is only concerned about his image and not soldiers,” the former Congress president said.

According to the officials, the total cost of purchase and retrofitting the two planes has been estimated to be around Rs 8,400 crore. The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), officials said.

The arrival of the first aircraft triggered a verbal duel between the government and the Congress leader, who accused PM Modi for “wasting” thousands of crores of rupees on the plane just because “his friend Donald Trump” has one. Gandhi was referring to the Air Force One used by the US President Donald Trump.

Also read | Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM Modi: All you need to know

The government maintained that the procurement of the aircraft had begun under the UP government and the BJP-led government at Centre has only brought it to a logical conclusion, according to news agency PTI.

tags
top news
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner,Bairstow go strong, 50-up for SRH
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner,Bairstow go strong, 50-up for SRH
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In