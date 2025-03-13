PM Modi orchestrated Elon Musk's Starlink's Airtel, Jio deals to buy peace with Trump: Congress's Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the timing of Elon Musk's Starlink's deals with India's leading telecom companies, Jio and Airtel, claiming they were “orchestrated” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “buy peace with Donald Trump” amid global tariff wars. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered how Jio and Airtel could announce a partnership with Starlink within 12 hours and welcome a company they once opposed into the Indian market.(PTI)

Jairam Ramesh wondered how Jio and Airtel could announce a partnership with Starlink “within 12 hours” and welcome a company they once opposed into the Indian market.

Also read | Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Elon Musk's Starlink to India, says ‘will be useful…’

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “Both these companies had been opposing Starlink's entry into India because Starlink wanted the allocation of spectrum when they wanted spectrum to be auctioned, which was the government of India's policy since 2014.”

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged Starlink's partnership with Indian companies was timed to “buy friendship” with US President Donald Trump by facilitating his backer Musk's business interests.

“This is clearly why Airtel and Jio's move with Starlink has been orchestrated by the prime minister to buy peace with Mr Trump through Mr Musk. Every day, Mr Trump announces that India is reducing its tariffs and import duties. We don't know what the situation is, what India has agreed on, and what has not agreed. But clearly, this is a friendship-buying move. The Prime Minister hopes that Mr Trump will be kept happy because we have kept Mr Musk happy,” Ramesh added.

Also read | What is Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service firm?

Responding to the Congress leader's allegation, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC accused the party of peddling conspiracy theories. “The Congress party and Jairam Ramesh seem to be part of a conspiracy theory. He must understand that Jio and Airtel are independent entities that have chosen to partner with Starlink of their own accord. There is no threat to India's national security, so please stop being part of this mischievous endeavour of a conspiracy,” she said.