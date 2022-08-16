PM Modi, other leaders greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and wished for his “long life and good health”. Kejriwal, who has now turned 54, thanked PM Modi for his wishes. “Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's tweet to the Delhi chief minister comes amid a standoff between the BJP and the AAP over what has been called the freebie culture. The prime minister - last month - had warned youth in Uttar Pradesh against the doling out of "revaris", a popular sweet in north India. The comment was seen as a jibe at the AAP.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also extended birthday greetings to Kejriwal. Mann said that the AAP convenor “transformed politics in India.”

“The man who transformed politics in India and empowered common man to lead the change - I wish him a very happy birthday. May god bless him with a long life to serve the country," he tweeted.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote: “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Sh @ArvindKejriwal Ji. May God grant him good health & long life ahead. Many happy returns of the day!”

Arvind Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968, is the current and seventh chief minister of Delhi since February 2015. He is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections with a historic majority. Kejriwal has also worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi.

In 2006, Kejriwal was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in recognition of his involvement in the grassroots level movement Parivartan in a campaign against government corruption. After resigning from the government service, he had donated his Magsaysay award money as a corpus fund to found the NGO - Public Cause Research Foundation.