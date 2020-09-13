PM Modi pats Bihar CM, inaugurates petroleum projects

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:23 IST

In a pat to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government, decisions and policies.

PM Modi, who launched three petroleum sector projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 900 crore through video conferencing, said his government was working for the growth of all sectors in Bihar.

The prime minister praised the youth of Bihar and termed the state a ‘powerhouse’ of the country’s talent. He said there was a time when people would ask what could possibly be done in Bihar other than work in the fields? He said the youth had to suffer gross injustice as no big institutes developed there which forced them to step out of the state in search of opportunities.

“Institutes of higher learning — agriculture, medical and engineering colleges, including an IIT, IIM, NIFT and a national law institute each — have come up under Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar,” the PM said.

He said Start-up India, Mudra Yojana and many such schemes have provided the necessary amount of self-employment to the youth of Bihar.

He also referred to the significant improvement in the state’s power condition over the last six years. Earlier, villages used to get electricity for 2-3 hours and cities used to get power for 8-10 hours in a day.

He said Bihar was earlier plagued by the mindset where road projects were sneered at with many asking what was it worth for those without vehicles. The prime minister said there was no dearth of capability or resources in the state. Yet, Bihar and other eastern India states always lagged in development projects because of political and financial reasons as well as indifferent priorities.

He also spoke about the shift in work culture from the days when one generation would witness the foundation laying ceremony of projects and the next generation would witness their completion.

The PM said the special package announced for Bihar a few years ago focused much on the state’s infrastructure. He said the special package given for Bihar had 10 big projects related to petroleum and gas worth Rs 21,000 crore. Among these, today it is the seventh project which is being dedicated to the people of Bihar. He also listed the other six projects which had been completed in Bihar earlier.

The projects unveiled on Sunday include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants — one at Banka of the IOCL and another of the HPCL at Harsidhi in East Champaran district.

PM Modi said, when CNG and PNG were reaching many cities in Bihar and eastern India, people here should also get these facilities easily.

He said the Bhagiratha effort to connect eastern India with Paradip on the eastern seaboard and Kandla on the western seaboard began under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana and seven states would be connected through this pipeline which is about 3,000 kilometre-long of which Bihar also has a prominent role. The line from Paradip-Haldia will now be further extended to Patna, Muzaffarpur and the pipeline coming from Kandla, which has reached Gorakhpur, will also be connected to it. He said when the entire project is ready, it will become one of the longest pipeline projects in the world.

The PM said due to these gas pipelines, big bottling plants were being installed in Bihar of which two new bottling plants had been launched today in Banka and Champaran. Both these plants can fill more than 125 million cylinders every year. These plants will meet the LPG requirements of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, Pakur districts and some areas of Uttar Pradesh in Jharkhand.

The prime minister said the fertiliser factory of Barauni, which was closed in the past, would also commence working soon after the construction of this gas pipeline.

Reminding people that the good work done in the last 15 years must continue, he said, “We must ensure ‘sushasan’ (good governance)”.

Earlier, expressing his condolence at the death of former Central minister and long-standing RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at AIIMS-Delhi on Sunday, the PM said his demise had left a void in Bihar and national politics.