PM Modi pays homage to Bangkok's reclining Buddha, celebrates India-Thailand’s spiritual bond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Bangkok's Wat Pho temple, famous for its architecture and the massive 46-metre-long statue of the Reclining Buddha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Wat Pho Temple in Thailand on Friday.(DPR PMO)

Accompanied by Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered ‘Sanghadana’ to senior Buddhist monks at the temple.

The Prime Minister also presented a replica of Ashokan Lion Capital to the shrine of Reclining Buddha and recalled the strong and vibrant civilisational ties that exist between India and Thailand.

“An age-old cultural & spiritual relationship! PM @narendramodi, along with PM @ingshin visited the Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan- the Wat Pho historic shrine of the Reclining Buddha and sought divine blessings,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X along with photos from the visit.

The Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho, has the largest collection of Buddha images in Thailand and is the country's oldest centre for public learning.

Wat Pho was built in the 16th century as a monastery and was restored in 1788 by King Rama-I, who established Bangkok as the capital of Thailand.

The temples that exist today were completed during the reign of King Rama III, who extended much of Wat Pho in 1832, particularly the South Vihara and the West Vihara, where the Reclining Buddha is housed.

The Reclining Buddha was completed in 1848 and remains the largest in Bangkok.