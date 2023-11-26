PM Modi pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, says India crushing terrorism with courage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in his monthly radio programme – Mann Ki Baat, during which he hailed India’s recovery post the terror attack and remembered the ones who lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Paying tributes to the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attack, he said the country got up again after that shock and has been “crushing terrorism” with courage.

“We can never forget this day, the 26th of November. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. Terrorists had made Mumbai shudder… along with the entire country. But it is India’s fortitude that made us surmount the ordeal. We are now quelling terror with full ardour,” PM Modi said.

15 years ago, on November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated south Mumbai via the sea and launched attacks at several prime locations in the city, including the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The indiscriminate attack perpetrated by the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed the lives of 166 individuals and injured more than 300 people.

The PM also noted that November 26 is also important for another reason as the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on this day in 1949. The PM Modi-led central government had announced in 2015 to commemorate November 26 as the “Constitution Day”.

“This day is important for one more reason...On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution... I extend my greetings to all the people of our country on Constitution Day...” the PM said.

He underlined how it was a ‘misfortune’ that the Constitution’s First Amendment had apparently pertained to ‘curtail the Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression’, adding, “Whereas, through the 44th Amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency had been duly rectified.

Modi was referring to the first amendment made in 1951, moved by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which ‘public order’ was added as a restriction on the Freedom of Expression in Article 19 (2).

Further, while pushing the government’s ‘vocal for local’ pitch, the PM iterated that in the backdrop of the festive season, revenue worth Rs.4 lakh crore was generated from Made In India products. “Vocal for local strengthens the economy of the entire country…and if ever, there are ups and downs in the global economy, the mantra of vocal for local also protects our economy,” he said.

The PM also questioned the practice of ‘abroad weddings’ and urged affluent families to organise weddings in India to boost the local economy. He also urged people to give importance to products made in India only.

“Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around Rs.5 lakh crore during this wedding season…these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary? If we celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, amid the people of India, the country’s money will remain in the country. Can you extrapolate on this mission of ‘Vocal for Local’?,” the PM said.

Modi told people that the trend of cash transactions has been declining and asked them to resort to making payments only through UPI or any other digital medium for December.

“UPI payments have increased in the past months, and I urge you to only make UPI payments for the upcoming month and write to me about your experience,” Modi said.

The PM also raised the issue of water security in the country and said it is one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century.

“One of the biggest challenges of the 21st century is ‘Water Security’. Conserving water is no less than saving life,” he said.

The PM lauded the creation of over 65,000 ponds across the country as part of the government’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ campaign, and he said it will benefit the coming generations.

Speaking on the importance of participation in nation-building, PM Modi while highlighting the recent constitutional amendment Bill – The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, said it was an example of the Sankalp Shakti, the strength of the resolve of the Democracy and said that this would provide a boost to the pace of accomplishing the nation’s resolve of a developed India.