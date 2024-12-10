PM Modi pays tribute to SM Krishna, hails him as a ‘remarkable’ leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, calling him a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered SM Krishna as a remarkable leader. (X-@narendramodi)

“Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Known for his efforts to promote ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ veteran politician Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, or SM Krishna passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday.

Family members said that the former external affairs minister was ailing for quite some time. He breathed his last at 2.45 am at his residence.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.

“I have had many opportunities to interact with Shri SM Krishna Ji over the years, and I will always cherish those interactions. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said earlier in a post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sadness at the passing of SM Krishna, calling it a personal loss and recalling their work together at both state and national levels.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former Union Minister, Shri S M Krishna. A true champion of development, he made significant contributions to the state and the nation,” Kharge said in post on X.

“It is a personal loss for me, for we worked as colleagues, both at the State and National level. His vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in the Karnataka’s progress, while his approach to balance welfare with development placed a global stamp on Bengaluru’s transformative paradigm. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers,” he added.